Bruins Captain Brad Marchand Shares His Thoughts On NHL’s Ban On Specialty Jerseys, Says Players Don’t Need To Be Used To Push Political Agendas

The ban on on-ice initiatives for special events continues to be one of the most hot-button issues in the NHL, and now Bruins captain Brad Marchand is giving his take.

Despite his reputation as an agitator, Marchand may have offered some of the most measured and thoughtful comments on the subject of any player.

While some players — like Edmonton’s Connor McDavid — made it very clear they were disappointed in the league’s decision, Marchand seemed to understand both sides of the proverbial coin.

“You know, I believe — my beliefs are that you should treat everyone with respect, treat people how you want to be treated, and you support who and what you want to support,” Marchand said, per CBS Boston. “Also, I don’t think that we need to be used to push political agendas as well. So if there’s something that you feel like supporting, then you support it.”

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand gave his take on the hot-button issue of the NHL banning specialty jerseys and tape. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Marchand Sees Both Sides Of The Issue

This is the unfortunate part of the ban, which ironically, was implemented because of complaints from woke fans and media.

Part of allowing players to make their own decisions — like not wearing special jerseys — involves allowing others to make the choice to wear it.

Of course, players are allowed to continue to support causes. Even Pride Night. They just have to do it sans rainbow warm-up jerseys or tape.

Believe it or not, there are non-jersey and tape ways to do that.

Marchand lamented the fact that players — on both sides of the issue — who believed they were doing the right thing, received pushback.

“I think where a lot of it comes from is the backlash that players got in the previous years. It’s just unfortunate when you try to stand up for what’s right and you get a lot of backlash one way or another. It just seems like right now, you can’t win.”

While Pride Night has gotten the most press, it’s important to note that other on-ice shows of support have been affected. Military Appreciation Night and Hockey Fights Cancer Night sweaters also fall under the ban.

