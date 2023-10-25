Bruce Pearl Bluntly Slams Anti-Israel Protests On College Campuses

Videos by OutKick

Bruce Pearl is heartbroken watching idiotic college students rally in support of Hamas and against Israel.

Massive protests have swept the nation in support of Hamas following the terrorist organization murdering more than 1,400 people in Israel October 7.

The horrific terror attack sparked a massive war that is raging with no signs of slowing down as Israel seeks to destroy Hamas.

Instead of people rallying in support of Israel, an American ally, there are plenty of examples of students rallying against the nation or outright celebrating the massacre. The situation breaks the heart of the Auburn basketball coach.

“It just breaks my heart to see students across our country protesting against Israel after they saw the genocide. I love this country, and I’m grateful for its support,” Pearl, who is Jewish, said during a Wednesday appearance on Fox News.

"Glory to the martyrs," chanted Palestinian activists at the University of Wisconsin yesterday.



The left tells us neo-Nazis are hidden around every corner in America yet it's college campuses holding rallies openly cheering on the murder of Jews.

pic.twitter.com/COhCfFyS72 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2023

Bruce Pearl slams anti-Israel protests while also helping Israel.

However, Pearl isn’t allowing the stupid and “disturbing” actions of many college students stop him from making a difference.

“I contacted my friends at Athletes for Israel, the Church of the Highlands here in this community, along with our Jewish student group, Hillel. We got together and said, ‘Let’s do something positive. Let’s get some humanitarian boxes together of aid and let’s write notes to the soldiers and children and moms,” the popular basketball coach explained.

He further added, “Just days after the world’s greatest genocide since the Holocaust, we felt like we just wanted to do something. Thirty-three Americans were killed by Hamas terrorists. It’s just disturbing to me to watch people in this country supporting an organization that supports this kind of terror. And so this group here was proud to stand with Israel.”

Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl reacts to anti-Israel protests on American campuses. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Pearl is completely correct.

There is no doubt of Pearl’s assessment of the situation when it comes to Americans and students supporting Hamas or cheering on the attacks.

I discussed this Wednesday morning with OutKick’s Charly Arnolt. People rallying against Israel and for Hamas or Gaza as they hold American hostages are literally cheering for the people American operators might have to shoot to save our people.

You can watch my comments with Charly below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Pearl and I are definitely in the same boat.

I joined @CharlyOnTV this morning to discuss Megan Rapinoe siding with Gaza after Hamas murdered Israelis and Americans and the disgusting idiots in the USA supporting the terrorists

I'll never be afraid to speak the truth, no matter the topic.



I'll never be afraid to speak the truth, no matter the topic.



FULL INTERVIEW: pic.twitter.com/YNtSHMHc1x — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 25, 2023

This isn’t a topic that is overly nuanced. It’s shockingly simple. One side – the terrorists – brutalized innocent men, women and children and took many hostages. The other side – Israel – gives warnings before hitting targets. Did Hamas give any kind of warning before massacring babies? Absolutely not. There is something seriously wrong with people who don’t just support a terrorist organization, but loudly chant in support of the “martyrs” who killed Israelis and Americans. Credit to Bruce Pearl for continuing to be a voice of reason on a very heated and important issue.