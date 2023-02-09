Bruce Arians Talks About Coaching Changes, Life After Tom Brady For Bucs With OutKick 360

Videos by OutKick

OutKick 360 is broadcasting from Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LVII this weekend and caught up with Bruce Arians.

Arians stepped aside as the Buccaneers head coach after the 2021 season, handing things over to his defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Since then, he has reportedly been unhappy with the Bucs’ decision to overhaul their coaching staff after a subpar 2022.

This prompted OutKick’s Jonathan Hutton to ask if Arians would’ve continued as head coach had he known there’d be major changes just one year later.

“No, I’ve got all the trust in the world of Todd, and Todd’s got to do what he needs,” Arians said. “The way he feels, and his philosophy — It didn’t match this year.”

Arians went on to applaud the work of former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich who was let go back in December. Arians referred to Lefwich as a “tremendous football coach,” and expressed hope that his firing won’t set him back from an inevitable head coaching job.

“So yeah, for us it’s just which direction we want to go in,” he said. “Todd wanted to go in a different direction — and it’s his ball club — but I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Arians also touched on his relationship with Tom Brady. He seemed to dispel media reports that he and the recently retired quarterback had a rocky relationship toward the end.

Arians laughed at the idea that he and Brady have it out for each other.

“It’s probably because I said he threw an interception one time,” Arians said. “Man we have had a great relationship, and hopefully we play golf sometime soon when he gets back.

