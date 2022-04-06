Bruce Arians Says He Pitched Larry Fitzgerald On Joining Bucs Last Season

Newly named Tampa Bay Buccaneers Senior Football Consultant Bruce Arians appeared on Arizona Sports 98.7 on Wednesday to discuss the team’s run for a back-to-back Super Bowl in 2021.

A major speedbump on their path to the postseason became the erosion of their receiving corps late in the season. So much so that Arians had reached out to Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald to pitch him on joining the Buccaneers.

As relayed by Bob McManaman, Fitz told Arians that he “couldn’t run two plays right now.” While grateful for the offer, the 38-year-old wideout sounded firm about sticking to his unofficial retirement from the NFL.

Arian’s time with the Cardinals as the head coach left the lifeline open, but Fitzgerald simply wasn’t in any shape to jump back into football.

Fitzgerald has yet to see the field since playing in the 2020-21 season when he amassed a career-low 409 receiving yards that year.

The Bucs’ receiving woes began when wideout Chris Godwin was sidelined for the year due to an ACL / MCL injury in Week 15.

Another receiver that Tampa Bay’s offense was challenged to account for in the postseason was former Bucs receiver, Antonio Brown.

Brown played his final game for Tampa Bay in Week 17 after a sideline tirade led to his eventual nixing from the team.

Despite Tampa’s need for an adept third target, with Brady-favorite Rob Gronkowski noncommittal to football next season, Brown states that the window for a reunion is seemingly shut.

“I don’t think that’s a possibility,” Brown said, via Sports Illustrated. “How things were handled. How I was handled in regards to the injury. [They] just weren’t able to use me for my value. My true value.”

