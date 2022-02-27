Bruce Arians Not Big On Idea Of Jameis Winston Back With Buccaneers

Videos by OutKick

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a starting quarterback, but you can take Jameis Winston‘s name off the list of candidates to fill the role of man under center in Tampa after Tom Brady‘s retirement.

Sportsnaut reports that blockbuster trades for Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson could be options, but former Buccaneers quarterback Winston is reportedly not under consideration.

Jameis Winston (3) of the Bucs looks for an open receiver during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 29, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

Winston was drafted by Tampa Bay with the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and still has a few connections to the organization, but only spent one season as the Buccaneers’ starting quarterback with head coach Bruce Arians running the show.

While some have speculated that the 28-year-old quarterback could return to Tampa to fill the vacancy, Buccaneers’ insider Rick Stroud doesn’t see that happening.

“I don’t think Bruce Arians is fine with it. Been there, done that. There was a time when they were 7-7 in his one year here under Bruce. I thought he was going to make it, he threw for like 460-something two games in a row. Then they played Houston…then they played Atlanta and he threw both those games away. I saw on Bruce’s face that day he had reached his limit with Jameis Winston,” Stroud said during an interview on The Rich Eisen Show.

Winston didn’t get a blockbuster deal in March 2021 when he agreed to re-sign with the New Orleans Saints for a year — he spent the 2020 season in the building as a backup.

Winston did improve during his time. in New Orleans, though. He displayed better decision-making in 2021, thanks to his time with Sean Payton and Drew Brees.

But Sportsnaut reports the Buccaneers seem to prefer starting Blaine Gabbert over bringing the Winston experience back to Florida.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner.

Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free for up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.