Browns TE David Njoku Nearly S*** Himself On Final Play

NFL fans collectively held their breaths on a Hail Mary attempt between the Browns and Bears that nearly ended in a win for Chicago. The tipped ball in the end zone fell on Bears WR Darnell Mooney, who bounced the ball back to the Browns defense for a game-sealing interception.

David Njoku ‘Relieved’ By Final Play

After the game, Brown TE David Njoku admitted to almost crapping himself as the ball went toward Mooney. Njoku unapologetically shared his reaction to the anxiety-inducing play.

CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 17: Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) is not able to make the catch on a Hail Mary pass as time expires in the National Football League game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 17: Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) leaps after making a catch as Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) defends during the fourth quarter of the National Football League game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on December 17, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I damn near s**t myself, dog,” Njoku said, sharing the widespread reaction to Justin Fields’ Hail Mary attempt.

‘Potty’ On!

Browns safety D’Anthony Bell nabbed the interception off Fields.

Cleveland won the thriller, 20-17. The Browns’ 13-point push in the fourth quarter elevated Cleveland past a mistake-riddled first half of football. Kicker Dustin Hopkins delivered two field goals (33, 34) and the Browns’ emergency signing at QB, Joe Flacco, connected with Amari Cooper for a 51-yard tuddy.

Njoku had an impressive case of the runs Sunday. The Browns tight end accrued 104 receiving yards (10 catches, one touchdown). He tallied 36 yards after the catch, bringing his YAC total on the season to 495.

Cleveland has been in a flow state despite the turbulence at their QB position. The Browns (9-5) boast a 7-3 record in their last 10 games.

