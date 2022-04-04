Browns Talk Trade With Texans Again, This Time With Brandin Cooks As Target

Deshaun Watson may not be enough. The Cleveland Browns may want the star quarterback’s former teammate with the Houston Texans, too.

That would be none other than wide receiver Brandin Cooks, according to Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports’ Orange And Brown Report.

Apparently, the Browns and Texans have held several more rounds of trade talks since the Watson deal, with those talks involve the Browns expressing interest in Cooks, per Stainbrook.

One thing we do know is with Watson taking snaps, plenty of receivers are willing to come to Cleveland. By all accounts, Watson and Cooks got along well with the Texans.

But again, Cooks won’t be the only receiver the Browns pursue between now and the start of camp in late July.

Cooks is a former first-round pick who has been sort of a journeyman, one of those receivers who is just good enough to be intriguing — but not good enough to keep if you can find the right trade package.

He spent the first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints after being selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Then he spent one season with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, followed by three years with the Los Angeles Chargers, followed by two with the Texans.

Overall, he has compiled 7,917 career yards and 46 touchdowns for his career, with an average of 13.8 yards per catch.

Could the Browns use a receive3r like that? Yes they could. They could use another starting-caliber receiver, period. Cooks is that kind of guy. And obviously, has some familiarity with the new QB.