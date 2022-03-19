Browns Send Case Keenum To Back Up Josh Allen In Buffalo, Add Jacoby Brissett

Cleveland Browns QB Case Keenum is on the move. Announced Saturday, Keenum has been sent to the Buffalo Bills, via trade, with a 2022 seventh-round pick now heading to the Browns.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero confirmed the latest transaction amid a busy offseason for quarterbacks.

Another QB trade in Cleveland: The #Browns are sending veteran Case Keenum to the #Bills for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2022

Keenum has been a journeyman in the NFL but has produced solid appearances as a starter for teams in QB limbo.

Overall, Keenum has been an adept bridge quarterback.

As a starter for the 2017 Minnesota Vikings, Keenum helped the team reach a 13-3 regular-season record; though the team’s successes were largely built upon Mike Zimmer’s defenses.

After a miraculous throw to Stefon Diggs for a walk-off Divisional win against the Saints, Keenum was one game away from Super Bowl 52 but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017-2018 NFC Championship Game.

Keenum heads to Buffalo as a projected backup for starter Josh Allen.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane made sure to fortify the depth of the Bills’ QB position after losing Mitchell Trubisky.

The former Bears starter in Trubisky was viewed as one of the league’s most valuable backup QBs — so much so that he was signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers to be their presumed starter.

Cleveland followed up their transaction with another move on Saturday: signing Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brissett joins Baker Mayfield and the newly acquired Deshaun Watson on the Browns’ depth chart.

One day after trading for Deshaun Watson, the Browns now are expected to sign QB Jacoby Brissett to a one-year deal to be Watson’s backup, per sources.



Cleveland adding two QBs in two days. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2022

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela