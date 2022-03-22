Browns Remain In No Man’s Land When It Comes To Baker Mayfield Trade

The Cleveland Browns are celebrating the arrival of Deshaun Watson, but they apparently still have no idea what to do about Baker Mayfield.

Actually, the Browns are seeking to trade Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall pick. But they just can’t find a dance partner. So where does that leave the Browns and Mayfield?

Yeah, neither has a clue.

All we know is the Browns are hoping to move on from Mayfield, and Mayfield is hoping to move on from the Browns. So far, though, it’s like hoping to date someone new, only to realize no one else wants to go out with you.

That can make breaking up tough to do.

Several teams were linked to Mayfield recently, but they’ve all filled their spots. The Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson, but say they’re happy to roll with newcomer Drew Lock. The Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan, but to the Indianapolis Colts — one potential suitor for Mayfield and a team for which he reportedly wanted to play.

Along with all that, the New Orleans Saints are re-signing Jameis Winston and the Carolina Panthers still have Sam Darnold. Oh, and the Minnesota Vikings say they’re still good with Kirk Cousins. (It’s hard to know why, but that’s what they say.)

Of course, the Houston Texans could probably use a QB now that they’ve lost Watson. Clearly, though, they had a chance to land Mayfield in the deal and took a pass.

The Detroit Lions reportedly would love to land Mayfield, but with his $18 million on the books, there’s no way they could afford both Mayfield and current starter Jared Goff. And if you think no one wants Mayfield … well, let’s just say the Lions won’t be able to trade Goff either.

Mayfield certainly hasn’t helped his own cause by being fairly inconsistent during his four seasons. Nor does it help that Odell Beckham Jr. looked like a regular guy with the Browns, then turned back into a star after being traded to the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

So, yes, the Browns have a new franchise quarterback in Watson. Clearly, it’s gonna take some time to figure out what to do with the old one.