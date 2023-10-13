Browns’ Deshaun Watson (Shoulder) And Giants’ Daniel Jones (Neck) Are Out For Their Needy Teams

Videos by OutKick

Scan the NFL quarterback statistics and neither Deshaun Watson nor Daniel Jones are anywhere to be found among the leaders for touchdowns, passing yards, or rating. Despite that it’s not good when the two starters aren’t in the lineup for the Browns and Giants.

And that’s what will happen Sunday.

Late Friday morning Browns coach Kevin Stefanski ruled Watson out of Sunday’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers because of the quarterback’s injured throwing shoulder.

PITTSBURGH, PA – SEPTEMBER 18: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Daniel Jones Injury Improving

And Giants coach Brian Daboll similarly ruled Jones out of New York’s Sunday game at Buffalo. Jones has a neck injury suffered last week in a loss to the Miami Dolphins.

“He won’t make the game, he’ll be out,” Daboll said. “I think he’s getting better but not good enough to play in this game.”

So what we’re about to see from these two teams is P.J. Walker starting for Cleveland and Tyrod Taylor starting for the Giants against his old team in Buffalo.

Neither scenario is awesome unless you’re rooting for the 49ers and Bills.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 02: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants is hit by Cameron Young #93 of the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Watson Injury Part Of Browns Roller Coaster

The Browns are in a tight AFC North race with Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and, yes, Cincinnati. They’re coming off a 28-3 loss to the Ravens two weeks ago in which rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw three interceptions because Watson couldn’t play.

And all the bye week apparently solved was the club moving to another quarterback not named Watson. The Browns are hopeful Watson’s shoulder injury, expected to be a 2-4 week issue, will be resolved by next week.

Watson had perhaps his best game with the Browns in Week 3 against Tennessee. He threw 3 TDs without an interception and it suggested the clouds have lifted for Watson in Cleveland.

Then he unexpectedly showed up on the injury report late in the week before the Baltimore game and missed that game and rested during the bye week.

Watson has said the team is “coming along and sooner or later we’re going to click,” but that obviously will not happen until he is able to create enough velocity on his passes to return to play. He’s obviously there yet.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Brian Daboll of the New York Giants is seen on the field prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Giants Coach Brian Daboll Looking For Answers

The Giants? This is a team in desperate straits.

They’re in last place in the NFC East. They’re winless in their division and at home. And they’ve been limping along with a game day active roster that has not included left tackle Andrew Thomas no running back Saquon Barkley, both of whom have been nursing injuries the past month.

Now they don’t have their starting QB. And Thomas is also not yet ready to return, Daboll announced.

No bueno.

