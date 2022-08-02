Browns Backup QB Jacoby Brissett Ready For Starter’s Role Following Watson’s Suspension

The depth at quarterback is looking light for the Cleveland Browns following projected starter Deshaun Watson’s newly-announced six-game suspension for 2022-23.

With Watson gone, it’s time to test the next man up: veteran Jacoby Brissett.

DESHAUN WATSON SUSPENDED SIX GAMES. WHAT COMES NEXT FOR QUARTERBACK, NFL, CLEVELAND BROWNS

Brissett, 29, will play for his fourth team in six years and appears to be the bonafide starter in Cleveland, with former Arizona Cardinals QB Josh Rosen as his sole competition for the spot.

Brissett spoke with reporters on Tuesday to discuss his preparedness for the leader’s role, as a former full-time starting QB.

“It’s been my situation throughout my career,” Brissett said on Tuesday, via Fox News Digital. “Nothing that I’m unfamiliar with. Always been ready to go, whenever my number’s called, and that’s the case at this point now.”

Jacoby Brissett has stepped in for Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo, Andrew Luck, Tua Tagovailoa and now, Deshaun Watson, via @Jake_Trotter:https://t.co/uPrIlD6ItR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2022

Deshaun Watson will be allowed to participate in Browns training camps and preseason games — he will not be activated for the regular season until Week 7.

Cleveland split with former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield in a trade to the Carolina Panthers, which set the Browns front office on high alert to nab a QB capable of playing as the interim play-caller. The Browns picked up Rosen but the job is still Brissett’s to lose.

Jacoby Brissett will now take over in Cleveland:



▪️ 7,742 passing yards

▪️ 653 rushing yards

▪️ 49 total TDs

▪️ 17 INTs pic.twitter.com/2JNvOPHmZ6 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 1, 2022

“Since I’ve been in this league, it’s been the next man up,” Brissett added. “So that experience obviously helps with not only the playing but also like the mindset of understanding — you gotta be ready whenever your number is called.”

Brissett has struggled with accuracy and pushing the offense down the field with big gains but keeps up as a fairly mistake-free option. He holds a 14-23 record as a starting QB.

The backup also has a bit of mobility to play with, evidenced by his 2018 season with the Indianapolis Colts when he rushed 63 times for 260 yards and four touchdowns that season.

In 2019, Brissett started 15 games for the Colts, resulting in a 7-8 record that year.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela