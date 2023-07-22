Brother Of Aqib Talib Pleads Guilty To Murder Of Youth Football Coach

Videos by OutKick

Yaqub Talib, the brother of former NFL star Aqib Talib, pleaded guilty Thursday to the murder of a youth football coach.

The incident took place in August 2022 at Lancaster Community Park in Lancaster, Texas, just south of Dallas. Yaqub, 40, opened fire during an argument at a youth football game — shooting and killing coach Michael Hickmon.

The sons of both Talib brothers played on one of the teams and Hickmon’s son played on the other, according to The Dallas Morning News.

(Credit: Dallas County Sheriff’s Department)

Hickmon’s family filed a lawsuit, alleging Aqib Talib actually started the fight that led to his brother shooting the victim.

According to the suit, Hickmon was retrieving the game ball (which belonged to his son) after the game. He was approached by Aqib and an altercation ensued. Hickmon was punched and knocked to the ground.

As the coach got to his feet, Yaqub Talib joined the skirmish. He brandished a handgun before firing five shots at Hickmon from just a few feet away.

Bystanders caught the altercation on camera.

Warning: This video is graphic.

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life,” Aqib’s attorney said in a statement. “He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

Meanwhile, Yaqub faces 37 years in prison. Formal sentencing takes place Aug. 7.