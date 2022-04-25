Brooks Koepka’s Fiancée Jena Sims Survives Her Bachelorette Trip

The social media content has been secured, the memories have been made, and all that was left was for the Jena Sims’ bachelorette party to get back on a private jet home after tearing up Aruba for a few days. Brooks Koepka’s soon-to-be-wife and her bridesmaids held one final ‘Single Flamingle’ before the 33-year-old Sims ties the knot.

The theme of the weekend (because all bachelorette parties must have one these days) was the “Last sail before the veil,” according to Sims’ social media where she documented the debauchery.

Brooks Koepka’s fiancée Jena Sims and her bridesmaids invaded Aruba this weekend / via Instagram Story

There were cocktails. There were themed dinners. There was a daytime booze cruise. There were content creation sessions. There was even a “Last Night” celebration where Jena and her friends celebrated their weekend survival.

Then came the hungover pre-private jet ride home photo the ladies will be talking about the rest of their lives.

“We are one with the flamingos because our girl is getting married! 🦩🦩 @jenamsims I love you, I haven’t been able to keep my tears back all weekend long. You deserve the world. Anyone who knows you and your big heart is beyond lucky,” Sims’ friend Jenny wrote on Instagram.

“Over a decade ago we found our lifelong friendship and now you found a lifetime of LOVE and HAPPINESS. Here’s to forever, always laughing, singing, dancing and still always sitting on our a** anywhere in the word. 😍🥂you are the easiest girl to love, everyone loves you and I LOVE YOU!”

Ladies, ladies, ladies…just because Jena is getting married doesn’t mean you’re losing your travel buddy forever. It’s 100% a fact that Brooks will want to get away for a guy’s trip to the Kentucky Derby or some other fun event and that’s going to open up all sorts of Flamingles.

Don’t shed a tear thinking one of your birds is going to fly the coop. This is just the beginning. Jena’s going to need a GIRLS’ TRIP to suck down double vodka lemonades. I promise.

Now I want to know if Paulina Gretzky’s weekend wedding came up at any point during the Sims trip.

via Instagram Story

via Instagram Story

via Instagram Story

via Instagram Story

via Instagram Story