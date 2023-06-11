Brooks Koepka Wears Aaron Ekblad Jersey Despite Once Calling Him A ‘Traffic Cone’

Videos by OutKick

The Florida Panthers are looking to even the Stanley Cup Final at 2-2 by winning Game 4, and Brooks Koepka was there to fire up the crowd.

He also did it while wearing an Aaron Ekblad jersey which is hilarious given their recent history.

The reigning PGA Championship winner was given the high honor of wailing on the Panthers’ giant taiko drum before the game. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel did the same thing earlier in the postseason.

Brooks Koepka bangs the drum to start Stanley Cup Final Game 4 in Florida. pic.twitter.com/LAUsokzfgi — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 11, 2023

Solid form. Good rhythm. That was solid pregame drumming.

Now, about that sweater. It’s funny that he would throw on an Aaron Ekblad jersey given it was just a few months ago that Koepka was chirping the Cats D-man hard.

Lest you think the two were pals and he was just goofing on him… Ekblad says that’s not the case.

Aaron Ekblad, biting his lip, says he doesn’t know Brooks Koepka: “We’re not buddies. Never be buddies.” https://t.co/fPXmRy0LXF — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) March 29, 2023

My how things have changed.

Back when Koepka called Ekblad a “f—ing traffic cone” the Panthers were still fighting to simply make the postseason.

Now that they’re playing for their first Stanley Cup in franchise history Eknlad has gotten back in the golf star’s good graces.

Although, just under two minutes into Game 4, Ekblad made a bad change that may have led to the first goal of the game.

Chandler Stephenson takes Whitecloud's nifty feed in on his own and breaks the ice for Vegas just 1:39 in!#VegasBorn | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/muFy0R4dR3 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) June 11, 2023

Brooks Koepka may have ripped off the sweater and thrown it into the corner of his suite after that.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle