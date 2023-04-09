Videos by OutKick

Brooks Koepka spent all of Thursday, all of Friday, and all of Saturday atop the leaderboard at The Masters. The 32-year-old returned to Augusta for the first time since joining LIV Golf and went on an absolute tear.

As he did, Koepka wore his sponsor — Nike — from head to toe.

Brooks Koepka of the United States looks over a putt on the tenth green during the continuation of the weather delayed third round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia.

(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

However, despite his agreement with the Swoosh, Koepka does not use Nike clubs. At least, not all of them. And there’s a reason for that.

Nike announced in 2016 that it was getting out of the golf equipment business. It ditched any future in clubs, balls and bags.

We’re committed to being the undisputed leader in golf footwear and apparel. We will achieve this by investing in performance innovation for athletes and delivering sustainable profitable growth for Nike golf. — Nike Brand president Trevor Edwards

The decision came after Nike Golf finished fiscal 2016 with $706 million in revenue. It marked its worst year since 2011, when the division saw just $623 million. That was it. Nike bowed out.

When Nike folded its golf equipment division, Koepka was free to use whatever clubs he so chooses. He did not have a club-specific contract with any manufacturer for five years before signing with Cleveland/Srixon in 2021.

Despite the fact that Koepka has a deal with Srixon, he often makes minor changes to his bag that include other companies. And Nike continues to make an appearance. Even seven years later!

Here is a look inside of Brooks Koepka’s bag in Augusta:

DRIVER: Srixon ZX5 Mk II (9 degrees), Mitsubishi Diamana White D+ 70TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 (17 degrees), Mitsubishi Diamana White D+ 70TX shaft

IRONS: 3 — Nike Vapor Fly Pro, Fujikura Pro 95 shaft 4-9 — Srixon ZX7 MK II, True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

WEDGES: 46 degrees — Cleveland RTX ZipCore, True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shaft 52, 56, 60 degrees — Cleveland RTX6, True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

PUTTER : Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2 prototype

: BALL: Srixon Z-Star Diamond



Although the club has been discontinued for seven years, Koepka still uses a Nike Vapor 3-iron.

It was not the only time that a seven-year-old product was on display at The Masters this weekend.

The weather during the portions of the second and third rounds played on Saturday was terrible. It was pouring rain for most of the morning.

Jason Day’s umbrella was branded with Nike Vapor. It has been in his bag, literally, since his last (and only) Major win in 2015 and made an appearance eight years later.

Jason Day winning me over by still having a 7 y/o umbrella in the bag pic.twitter.com/RfZCKTDdGs — Jay Rigdon (@jayrigdon5) April 8, 2023

Although Nike has not been in the golf equipment game for nearly a decade, it was a big weekend for the discontinued line at Augusta! Seven-year-old clubs and umbrellas were out and about.