Brooks Koepka Uses Suspect Phrase While Explaining How He Would Stop Slow Play In Golf

Brooks Koepka believes there is a very simple fix to the slow play issue in professional golf, rules officials just need to start stroking guys.

His words, not mine.

Speaking ahead of this week’s PGA Championship, the four-time major winner admitted that slow play is a problem in the professional game, especially during major championships. This is when he used the rather unfortunate, and as the kids say “sus” phrase explaining how he would resolve the issue.

“Honestly, I’d start stroking guys. If you’re going to take that long, you’ve got to get stroked,” Koepka said.

“There’s a lot of guys out here that take their time. I think it is a problem,” Koepka explained. “Technically in the rule book it says you have 40 seconds to hit your shot. I think that’s what it is. If you are taking over, technically you’re breaking the rules, right?”

During his press interview today Brooks Koepka said slow golfers should start getting penalized. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/QHBv6vu3yK — LIV Golf Nation (@LIVGolfNation) May 17, 2023

Koepka is obviously talking about penalizing slow players with penalty strokes if they do exceed the very lenient 40-second clock.

Pace of play was a major talking point during the final round of the Masters and Koepka had a front-row seat. Paired with eventual champion Jon Rahm, the twosome played behind Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland.

“The group in front of us was brutally slow. Jon went to the bathroom like seven times during the round, and we were still waiting,” Koepka told the media.

A specific clip of Cantlay taking his sweet time on the Par 5 13th, with Hovland already hitting his shot from behind the green, went viral during the final round.

Viktor definitely sending Cantlay a message at this stage of the round. pic.twitter.com/Y70kfAi73K — TweeterAlliss (Parody) (by Jove) (@TweeterAlliss) April 9, 2023

Slow play is a talking point every year in the world of professional golf. Players get put on the clock (given a warning) on occasion but it’s incredibly rare to see rules officials actually penalize players.

Don’t expect to see rules officials “stroking guys” as Brooks Koepka so eloquently put it, anytime soon.

