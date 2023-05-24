PGA Of America Chief Explains The Awkward Viral Exchange He Shared With Brooks Koepka At The PGA Championship

Videos by OutKick

Brooks Koepka and PGA of America chief Seth Waugh appeared to have an awkward exchange during a photo op with the Wanamaker Trophy. While the video went viral, Waugh explained there was nothing going on with himself and the PGA Championship winner.

The video shows Waugh making his way over to Koepka and the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday evening to take a few photos. It’s always a bit awkward seeing someone pose with random strangers next to a giant trophy, but the moment between the two was especially peculiar with Waugh opting not to shake Koepka’s hand.

Waugh said something that made Koepka laugh, but nobody knew what was said, at least not until now.

It turns out that Waugh was just making a joke about all the photos he’s had to take over the years and the fact that he’s actually never seen one of them.

“I literally said to him ‘I think they have four million pictures of me, they must have 24 million of you. I’ve never seen one of them and I don’t know if you ever have.’”

“He cracked up, he laughed and we kind of turned around and smiled at each other,” Waugh told Golf Channel of Brooks Koepka. “That was it. Somebody chose to think that was a dis and I hadn’t shaken his hand.”

“I already talked to him five times since he won. I certainly shook his hand and told him how proud I was of him. It couldn’t be sillier or further from the truth and everybody is trying to make it into this LIV thing which it’s got nothing to do with.”

So, there you have it, Waugh wasn’t playing some role of villain because a LIV player happened to win the PGA of America’s most prestigious event.

