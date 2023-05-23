Brooks Koepka Win, Michael Block Ace Not Enough To Save PGA Championship TV Ratings From Lowest Since 2008

Videos by OutKick

Brooks Koepka’s dominant win at the PGA Championship didn’t do anything to help TV ratings for the event. Neither did Michael Block’s incredible story that included a hole-in-one. Without Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in contention, golf ratings continue to lag behind.

Koepka entered Sunday with a one-shot lead over Viktor Hovland. But after a few early birdies, Koepka distanced himself from the pack. Although he suffered some hiccups along the way, Koepka never trailed on Sunday.

The 2023 Low PGA Professional, Michael Block, poses with 2023 PGA Champion Brooks Koepka after the final round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday, May 21, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/PGA of America via Getty Images)

And, after a Viktor Hovland double-bogey on 16, the drama pretty much concluded. Koepka coasted to his third PGA Championship.

Michael Block made some noise, including an incredible hole-in-one on #15. It made for a quickly viral moment across social media. But it didn’t get people to turn on the PGA Championship.

PGA Championship: CBS draws 4.517M viewers Sunday for Brooks Koepka's win, the lowest since 2008 (4.020M) and down 14% from 5.273M for Justin Thomas last year.



Sunday viewership trend for the PGA:

2023: 4.517M

2022: 5.273M

2021: 6.583M

2020: 5.153M (in August)

2019: 5.008M pic.twitter.com/ZLlK9UqhkK — Josh Carpenter (@JoshACarpenter) May 23, 2023

It’s hard to view those numbers as anything but a big-time loss for CBS and for golf. Lowest ratings in 15 years and a 14% drop year-over-year is pretty bad. If you go back to 2021, CBS lost over 30% of its audience in two years.

Phil Mickelson won the 2021 PGA Championship. That explains the huge number. Mickelson and Tiger Woods are still the biggest draws in the sport of golf.

With Woods still recovering from surgery and Mickelson well outside contention on Sunday, people just don’t have the same interest in golf.

Phil Mickelson celebrates with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning during the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship held at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort on May 23, 2021 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images)

Last year’s event didn’t feature Woods or Mickelson competing late, but it did include a playoff between Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris, along with Mito Pereira and Cameron Young finishing one shot back.

If Woods or Mickelson isn’t around on Sunday, there needs to be drama. And Sunday’s PGA Championship final round sorely lacked that.

Koepka is a fan-favorite on social media, but he doesn’t draw the same TV viewership.

The US Open begins next month and fans want to see some Sunday drama.

Let’s hope it delivers.