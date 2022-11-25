Brooklyn’s Own Chris Mullin Sells Out New York, Urges Aaron Judge To Play For Giants

Brooklyn native and former St. John’s University men’s basketball player and head coach Chris Mullin has sold his city out by courting Aaron Judge to go play for the San Francisco Giants.

As a New Yorker myself, let me be the first to tell you that we didn’t want you anyway, Chris.

Mullin pulling the ultimate double-cross during an appearance on the Golden State Warriors pregame show on Wednesday.

However, Judge may not want to take any baseball advice from Mullin, who sounded like an absolute idiot when he thought that Judge broke LOU GEHRIG’S American League single-season home run record. Of course it was Roger Maris’ mark of 61 home runs.

"Come back home."



If I’m Judge, I’m not going anywhere near the Bay area now. Lou Gehrig?! Judge will be lucky if he hits a home run in San Fran if he goes there. It’ll be the curse of Mullin. Jinxed him for the rest of his career. No way should Judge sign with the Giants now.

Mullin also went on to bring up a story that Judge may be upset with the Yankees fans because a few of them booed him during his disastrous playoff run that saw him hit .139 with 15 strikeouts.

I previously wrote about this report, calling it absurd and questioned the sources who leaked it.

JUDGE VISITED WITH THE SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

Earlier this week, Judge visited with the Giants while he went home to visit family in California for Thanksgiving.

Judge is a native of Linden, CA, a city about 100 miles east of San Fran. He currently lives in Tampa, Florida – where the Yankees have their spring training location.

It’s no surprise that Judge would meet with the Giants, they along with the Dodgers and Yankees are the rumored top contenders to land the All-Star outfielder.

The Giants could make Judge an offer by the end of this week, according to SFGate.com.

But it’s not going to be Chris Mullin reaching out to him that’s going to be the ultimate deciding factor.

Personally, I believe a major selling point will come down to money. Judge is already 30-years-old and has had shoulder, wrist and calf injuries that have seen him miss playing time.

Not to mention Judge loves Yankee Stadium’s “short porch” right field that has seen him crush a ton of homers. Meanwhile, the Giants’ Oracle Park is ranked in the bottom third for home runs. It’s not exactly a hitter-friendly ballpark.

MULLIN IS AN NBC SPORTS BAY AREA ANALYST

Mullin’s tenure while coaching the Red Storm was nothing to brag about. He held at 59-73 record over four seasons before resigning in 2019 citing a “personal loss” following the death of his brother.

He’s currently an analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area. He also played for the Golden State Warriors and has his No. 17 jersey retired with the team.

Prior to last season, Judge turned down a seven-year, $213.5 contract extension by the Yankees.