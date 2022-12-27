Red-Hot Nets Named Top Contenders To Pull Off Blockbuster Trade

The Brooklyn Nets are the hottest team in the NBA having now won nine-straight games after their impressive road win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. When you list Eastern Conference contenders, the Nets should be atop that list, at least right now.

While the trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons could make some noise in the postseason, many believe Brooklyn is still one piece away to go from potential contender to legitimate contender.

Insert Indiana Pacers’ big man Myles Turner.

Myles Turner To The Brooklyn Nets?

While the NBA trade deadline is just over a month away, NBA insider David Vertsberger believes the Nets can and should, strike a deal with Indiana to acquire Turner.

“Turner is one of the rumor mill’s most popular names of late. Although, he may not be as available as it seems with Indiana outperforming their expectations,” Vertsberger explained.

“Should he be acquirable, however, the Nets should certainly get themselves involved in the sweepstakes. A package of Harris and an undisclosed amount of draft picks could be enough to get a deal done.”

Kyrie Irving is averaging 26 points per game this season for the Nets. (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images).

Turner, who has led the league in blocks twice in his career, would be a huge addition and a complimentary piece alongside big man Nic Claxton.

Claxton is averaging over two blocks per game himself and could very well be named the league’s most-improved player of the season, but adding turner to the fold would add another dimension to an already above-average defense in Brooklyn.

Turner is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the season’s end, so the Pacers could be looking to ship him away at the deadline instead of seeing him potentially walk for nothing.

A Myles Turner trade will depend on where the Pacers sit in the standings a few weeks from now. Currently, Indiana is eighth in the Eastern Conference at 17-17 on the year, five games back of the Nets.