Brooklyn Nets Hold Moment of Silence For Subway Shooting Victims

Before Tuesday night’s Eastern Conference play-in game between the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers, the home-team Nets held a moment of silence to commemorate the wounded victims involved in a Sunset Park subway shooting earlier that day.

Together with the New York Liberty Foundation, the Brooklyn Nets agreed to donate $50,000 to the victims of the shooting.

A reported 29 people were wounded when a gunman stormed through the N train early Tuesday. Ten subway riders were shot — their injuries were critical but non-fatal.

Nets coach Steve Nash shared his thoughts on the shooting with Brooklyn media before the game.

“That’s the subway stop for our practice facility and for our office,” he said. “My kids go to school not exceedingly far, so it does hit home and you just feel for all those affected and you recognize that we have a lot of growing to do as a society and a community, and you just feel for everybody in our community that was affected.”

The unidentified shooter — supplied with a gas mask, canisters of tear gas and a weapon that was found jammed — managed to escape the scene. First responders also found a hatchet left at the scene.

Late Tuesday, the New York Police Department identified a person of interest: 62-year-old Frank James.

Authorities stated that James has been traced back to residences in Wisconsin and Philadelphia.

This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/yBpenmsX67 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

Stay tuned with OutKick as more details emerge from the incident.

