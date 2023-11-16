Brookliyn Wren Tests Instagram’s Limits With Viral Post

Videos by OutKick

Brookliyn Wren is back on Instagram, and she’s moving the needle.

Wren is an up and coming UFC octagon girl for Dana White, and while she’s far behind Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer in terms of popularity, she’s definitely doing a nice job of building her brand.

That includes making a name for herself on Instagram. How does one do that? As we all know, it requires dropping viral content.

That’s one thing Wren has never struggled with, and she’s now pushing the limits.

Brookliyn Wren goes viral with new Instagram post. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Brookliyn Wren drops new viral Instagram post.

Wren posted about her “East coast mornings,” and her morning outfit didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination.

Of course, I’m pretty sure that’s the entire point. You can’t go viral by playing it safe. You have to be bold, and that certainly seems to be a strategy she used with her latest viral content.

While Wren has a long way to go before coming close to catching Arianny Celeste or Brittney Palmer, I think it’s safe to say she’s on her way.

If she wasn’t, then Dana White wouldn’t have her as a one of the major octagon girls for his organization.

Step one is getting hired and step two is blowing up on Instagram. Step one is accomplished, and she’s making progress on step two.

Brookliyn Wren continues to go viral on Instagram. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

As for her morning outfit, it doesn’t seem overly efficient. I wear Wisconsin sweats in the morning as I drink straight black coffee like a cowboy. She chooses an outfit meant to rack up likes.

Who am I to judge? It’s clearly working for her, and that’s all that matters to her and her followers.