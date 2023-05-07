Bronny James Sends Lakers Crowd Into Frenzy With Jumbotron Antics As USC Continues To Run Los Angeles

Videos by OutKick

The writing was always on the wall, but Bronny James made his college commitment official on Saturday. LeBron James Jr. is staying home to play for USC.

Although Ohio State and Oregon were also reportedly in the mix, it seemed unlikely that the biggest name in college basketball would be headed to Columbus and a year in Eugene only made sense because of the Nike connection. Bronny and his father both have deals with Phil Knight’s brand.

The Trojans also wear the swoosh, so it was an easy decision to stay in Los Angeles in that regard.

Not long after Bronny announced his decision, LeBron scored 21 points in a 30-point win over Golden State in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals. The Lakers played at home, so the eldest James sibling was in attendance.

USC's newest commit in the house for Warriors-Lakers 🤩 pic.twitter.com/309pHcz0Qb — ESPN (@espn) May 7, 2023

The 18-year-old combo guard was loving what he saw as Austin Reaves went coast-to-coast and put Los Angeles up big during the third quarter.

Austin takes it full speed to the rack! pic.twitter.com/UwgAjqd9zU — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) April 29, 2023

Although USC doesn’t play at the Staples Center Crypto.com Arena, Bronny was met with something of a hero’s welcome. It just goes to show which of the two crosstown college rivals runs Los Angeles.

Bronny James is a star!

The camera cut to the Trojans’ newest commit as the school’s fight song played over the loudspeakers and the crowd went wild. Bronny threw up USC’s famous “V for victory” and sent the place into a frenzy.

His future coach, Andy Enfield, was also in the building after getting some great news earlier in the afternoon and couldn’t wipe the smile off of his face.

They just showed newest USC Trojan Bronny James and USC basketball coach Andy Enfield on the scoreboard as USC’s fight song played. pic.twitter.com/GQtQJmSZCM — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 7, 2023

Bronny James and USC coach Andy Enfield are at Lakers-Warriors Game 3 ⭐ pic.twitter.com/HFKeFtmeOE — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 7, 2023

Los Angeles is technically split down the middle between USC and UCLA when it comes to collegiate fandom. However, non-alumni largely adopt the Trojans and, based on his reception at Saturday’s Lakers game, Bronny’s commitment is only going to add to those numbers.

It will be interesting to see whether the five-star son of LeBron chooses to go pro after one season in the Pac-12, especially considering that he and his father would like to team up in the NBA. In the meantime, the elder LeBron is extremely proud of his namesake.

"It's a proud moment to see my son go to college. He's the first one to go to college in my family… I'll take this cherry on top with this dub." @KingJames with @LakersReporter on tonight's win and Bronny committing to USC. pic.twitter.com/dEXnrwdYPz — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) May 7, 2023

The most famous name in college basketball is staying home and the locals are thrilled!