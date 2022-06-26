Bronny James Prospect Ranking Plummets

Bronny James was once considered a top-30 prospect for his recruiting class … but not anymore.

The son of NBA legend LeBron James recently took a big slide in the latest national recruiting rankings.

Bronny was previously the No. 29 overall Rivals recruit but dropped to No. 60 in the latest rankings.

The four-star prospect was bumped up from No. 34 to No. 30 in February, but in four months the Sierras Canyon product has dropped all the way to No. 60 in the country.

The Spun reports that as a high four-star prospect, Bronny will have his choice of school, especially thanks to his family name.

The big question now is will he go the G-League route or attend college?

“Tennessee, Texas, Ohio State and Kansas all seem to be possible landing spots for LeBron James’ son based on whispers, but visit plans and frontrunners are being played close to the vest by the James camp,” Rob Cassidy of Rivals.com writes. “The secrecy has given way to an interesting dichotomy, as the most talked about prospect in the class is somehow also the most mysterious. The NBA G-League also looms large in James’ recruitment, but it’s starting to seem as though the college route is very much in play.”