Of all the participants in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game, Bronny James had the most to prove. While that may seem strange, considering his last name and the spotlight that he draws, those factors are exactly why he needed to step up.

James, despite his talent, is often mocked and ridiculed over the element of nepotism. There is a belief amongst many that he only gets the hype that he does because he is the son of the greatest NBA player in the modern era (if not all-time). People frequently point to his five-star rating and say that it’s not deserved.

Thus, James steps onto the court with a chip on his shoulder and a mission to silence the haters. And that is exactly what he did on Tuesday night.

James, playing for the West team, was one of three players in the two McDonald’s All-American games wearing shoes that were not Adidas. His week in Houston exemplified the impact of NIL.

As the players got together on the court throughout the week, James’ athleticism stood out amongst the top talent in the country.

Meanwhile, No. 1 overall recruit Isaiah Collier was in James’ ear the entire time.

When the festivities got underway on Monday with the Powerade JamFast, James dunked over his brother and sent the gym into a frenzy.

That was the case again early in the game on Tuesday.

Bronny James came out shooting!

James checked in for the first time midway through the first quarter and immediately knocked down a triple right in front of his dad. The arena exploded.

LeBron was fired up.

Not long thereafter, James pulled up from NBA range. Nothing but net!

After heading back to the bench for a moment, James checked back in during the second quarter. He got pops up out of his seat once again with his third three of the night.

Bronny James had a point to prove on one of the biggest stages in high school basketball.

Although the game itself may not mean anything in terms of trophies or anything like that, basketball heads across the country tune in for the McDonald’s All-American Game. He had all eyes on him, including those of his family sitting courtside, and delivered!