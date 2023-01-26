Bronny James Down To Two Schools: REPORT

Bronny James’ college decision has reportedly been narrowed to two schools.

It was previously reported that LeBron’s oldest son was down to USC, Oregon or Ohio State, but it now seems like the Buckeyes have been given the axe.

“USC and Oregon are 50/50. I get why Ohio State was listed among the finalists, but the Buckeyes aren’t getting him,” CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander reported Wednesday when giving his take on Bronny’s recruitment.

There’s also the chance the young guard could take his talents to the G League or overseas, but those options seem to be less likely.

Bronny James will soon have to make a decision on his future. Where will he play college basketball? Will he go to the G League or overseas? (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Where will Bronny James land?

The senior Sierra Canyon guard has been in the news a bunch lately as his recruiting journey starts to wind down.

He only has a few months of high school left, and the four star recruit will soon have to make a decision. He has to be the most-hyped four star recruit in the history of prep basketball.

When’s the last time a guy outside the top 25 recruits in America had this much attention? I don’t think it’s ever happened, but when your dad is LeBron James, people are going to pay attention.

USC and Oregon reportedly the leaders to land Bronny James. (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now, it appears Bronny James is destined to stay in the PAC-12. Given his father’s deep ties with Nike and Phil Knight, you have to wonder if Oregon is the true leader here.

The Lakers star has a massive Nike deal that is one of the biggest endorsements in all of sports. It’s definitely worth wondering how much of a role that will play in Bronny’s recruitment.

Whether it’s USC or Oregon, one PAC-12 team is going to land a very talented guard. It should be a ton of fun to see what Bronny James can do against top level college talent.