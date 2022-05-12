Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy Arrested In Colorado On Domestic Violence Related Charges

UPDATE: 4:40 p.m. ET

Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy was reportedly arrested Thursday afternoon on charges of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor offense.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement on the situation:

“Professional football player Jerry Jeudy has been arrested by Arapahoe Co sheriff deputies,” they wrote, via Twitter. “He’s being held at the Arapahoe Co jail on charges of 2nd degree criminal tampering w/a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor. He’s on a no bond hold. He’s innocent until proven guilty.”

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office told the Denver Post that Jeudy was taken into custody between 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's office says #Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy was taken in custody between 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. today. Jeudy hasn't been booked yet so no information yet on charges. — Ryan O'Halloran (@ryanohalloran) May 12, 2022

Jeudy, Denver’s 2020 first-round draft pick, has appeared in 26 games for the Broncos, hauling in 90 receptions for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns.

