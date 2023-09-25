Broncos’ Garett Bolles Clearly Bummed Out That He Plays For Denver

Videos by OutKick
Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles is done with Denver’s downward spiral. The offensive lineman gave his blunt thoughts on playing for the cursed Broncos team.
After the 70-point annihilation that Denver suffered on Sunday, Bolles was left a shell of a man. Cameras pointed to the veteran lineman as Bolles hung his head in disappointment.
When asked for a reaction to the 70-20 loss.
“Sh*t. I’m tired of losing, man. I’ve been here for seven years, and all I’ve done is lost,” Bolles solemnly responded.
His frustrations were apparent.
WATCH:
Sunday’s game was over after two quarters. Mike McDaniel’s well-oiled Dolphins offense put up 35 points before the half. The Broncos scored a measly 13 points before the break.
After three weeks, Sean Payton’s Broncos look no different than Nathaniel Hackett’s doomed 2022 team.
Unfocused, bereft of talent and led by a sputtering quarterback, the Broncos still have no solution to turn around the team’s bad fortunes in 2023.
Broncos players are fed up with Denver’s streak of losing.
You can call Denver’s loss on Sunday to the Miami Dolphins a “shellacking,” and it’ll still be a euphemism for the one-sided contest.
As OutKick’s Armando Salguero noted covering the game, Sean Payton’s Broncos became the first team since 1966 to give up 70+ points in a contest. And this is without the services of Miami’s Jaylen Waddle.
Denver’s 0-3 start hasn’t met the projections people had for the new regime in Mile High after a disastrous 5-12 season.
After replacing the head coach, all eyes in Denver look to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and quarterback Russell Wilson as prime candidates for the hot seat.
The pressure’s already getting to Payton. He pounced on a post-game reporter on Sunday as the media member asked a question. Payton let off some steam.
“I’m aware. What’s the question?” Payton hastily responded. “What’s the question? I just finished telling you. Next question.”
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok
One CommentLeave a Reply
Between 1983 [trading for Elway] and 2015 [Peyton Manning’s last year] the Broncos were in the playoffs nineteen times and went to seven Super Bowls [3-4]. Good for them–success every franchise aspires to.
During that stretch, as their fans were so fond of pointing out, they actually had more Super Bowl appearances [seven] than losing seasons [six]. And along the way they had more than twenty seasons of Hall of Fame caliber QBs [the aforementioned Elway and Manning]. Again, good for them.
But holy cow did that success raise up two generations of INSUFFERABLE Broncos fans–people who believed this was their birthright.
This is now their eighth season since Manning retired and it’s been a revolving door of below average QBs corresponding with one winning season and zero playoff appearances.
So, forgive me, but I can’t get enough of watching this karmic justice. By my reckoning, the universe owes them AT LEAST another DECADE PLUS of suckitude to restore balance.
Welcome to the NFL.