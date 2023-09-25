Broncos’ Garett Bolles Clearly Bummed Out That He Plays For Denver

Videos by OutKick

Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles is done with Denver’s downward spiral. The offensive lineman gave his blunt thoughts on playing for the cursed Broncos team.

After the 70-point annihilation that Denver suffered on Sunday, Bolles was left a shell of a man. Cameras pointed to the veteran lineman as Bolles hung his head in disappointment.

When asked for a reaction to the 70-20 loss.

“Sh*t. I’m tired of losing, man. I’ve been here for seven years, and all I’ve done is lost,” Bolles solemnly responded.

His frustrations were apparent.

WATCH:

“I’ve been here for seven years and all I’ve done is lost.”



Broncos lineman Garett Bolles shared his emotions after Denver’s 50 point defeat in Miami. #9sports pic.twitter.com/Q8eR2I68H6 — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) September 24, 2023

Sunday’s game was over after two quarters. Mike McDaniel’s well-oiled Dolphins offense put up 35 points before the half. The Broncos scored a measly 13 points before the break.

After three weeks, Sean Payton’s Broncos look no different than Nathaniel Hackett’s doomed 2022 team.

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) blocks New York Giants defensive end Kerry Wynn (72) during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, in Denver. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Unfocused, bereft of talent and led by a sputtering quarterback, the Broncos still have no solution to turn around the team’s bad fortunes in 2023.

Sean Payton is two games worse than Nathaniel Hackett after three games as Broncos head coach. Nothing to see here. — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) September 24, 2023

Broncos players are fed up with Denver’s streak of losing.

You can call Denver’s loss on Sunday to the Miami Dolphins a “shellacking,” and it’ll still be a euphemism for the one-sided contest.

As OutKick’s Armando Salguero noted covering the game, Sean Payton’s Broncos became the first team since 1966 to give up 70+ points in a contest. And this is without the services of Miami’s Jaylen Waddle.

Denver’s 0-3 start hasn’t met the projections people had for the new regime in Mile High after a disastrous 5-12 season.

After replacing the head coach, all eyes in Denver look to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and quarterback Russell Wilson as prime candidates for the hot seat.

The pressure’s already getting to Payton. He pounced on a post-game reporter on Sunday as the media member asked a question. Payton let off some steam.

“I’m aware. What’s the question?” Payton hastily responded. “What’s the question? I just finished telling you. Next question.”

Awkward exchange between Sean Payton and a reporter, who asked how the #Broncos coach feels about the historically bad loss.



"What's the question? What's the question? I just finished telling you. Next question," Payton said. pic.twitter.com/EwE55LvvLh — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) September 24, 2023