Broncos Defender Channels ‘Stone Cold Steve Austin,’ After Russell Wilson Spat

Denver Broncos defender Mike Purcell and quarterback Russell Wilson engaged in a brief sideline spat during Sunday’s loss. The one-sided affair resembled a WWE in-ring promo with plenty of theatrics and presumably some name calling. And that’s fitting, considering Purcell channeled Stone Cold Steve Austin when addressing the fireworks.

“We’ve got no choice but to be together,” Purcell told Broncos beat reporter Zac Stevens. “We’re all in this together and that’s the bottom line.”

Because Stone Cold said so!

OK, Purcell didn’t add the Stone Cold part, but he damn well should have.

How does somebody, anybody, let alone a professional athlete, not finish a “…bottom line” statement with Stone Cold’s famous catchphrase?

Talk about a swing and a miss.

Mike Purcell was asked if there is division in the Broncos' locker room with the offense and defense:



Panthers Dominated The Broncos 23 – 10 On Sunday

Purcell’s comments followed a dreary performance from Russell Wilson who passed for 142 yards in the Broncos loss – their 8th of the season. As OutKick’s Alejandro Avila explained Sunday, late in the loss, cameras caught Purcell getting animated with Wilson on the sideline. At the time, Denver’s offense had managed just three points.

It’s since been confirmed that Purcell was “pissed off” and attempting to spark the team. More specifically, he wanted the offense to start performing.

The #Broncos have just three points today — and it now looks like Russell Wilson is hearing about it from his defense.



Rather than apply the Stone Cold Stunner to Mr. Unlimited, Purcell opted for a verbal spat. And despite viewers at home hoping Purcell-Wilson will settle their differences in a tables, ladders and chairs match at a future WWE pay per view, it appears as if the beef has already been squashed.

“I’ve talked to him. It comes from a place of love. We’re all in this together. We’re all brothers,” Purcell said on Sunday evening. “A sparks got to come from somewhere. That’s a leader of our offense, so they’re about to take the field so that’s all it is.”

Denver Broncos DL Mike Purcell channeled his inner Stone Cold Steve Austin on Sunday. (Photo by George Napolitano/FilmMagic)

Match or no match, the Wilson and Purcell tag team will be back on the field Sunday. That’s when Denver will attempt to end a three-game skid when they visit Baltimore.

And that’s the bottom line.