Broncos DB Makes Bold Move To Not Tackle Ball Carrier Against Chiefs

Videos by OutKick

Denver Broncos defensive back Damarri Mathis forgot the basic function of a defender last night.

During Denver’s Thursday Night Football game against the Chiefs, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled out of the pocket looking to pick up the first down. With the ball still in his hands, Mahomes emphatically pointed at running back Jerick McKinnon to block for him.

Mathis was in prime position to stop Mahomes from getting the first down. Because Mahomes still had the ball, Matthis should have attempted to tackle the quarterback. After all, that’s what a defense is supposed to do: stop the ball from advancing.

However, he inexplicably chose to ram into McKinnon. That left a wide open gap for Mahomes to scramble and pick up the first down.

I’m not sure what went through Mathis’ head here. Mahomes clearly indicated he wanted to run. Maybe he had some unknown beef with McKinnon that he wanted to settle then and there. But wow, is that one heck of a mental lapse.

Damarri Mathis’ Play Sums Up 2023 Season for Denver Broncos

To be fair to Mathis, his play didn’t doom his squad to a 19-8 defeat. But his play is a microcosm of what Denver’s season on defense has been like so far. The Broncos are averaging giving up roughly 33 points per and 440 yards per game. This is largely why Denver stands as the undisputed cellar dwellers of the AFC West with a paltry 1-5 record.

While Denver’s offense ranks eighth in the league, it hasn’t been enough to prevent the horrible start. Russell Wilson’s horrible night in Kansas City – two picks and a meager 95 yards passing – doesn’t help things either.

Wilson’s lackluster play has led many to believe he is not Denver’s solution at that position.

“Putting [Russell Wilson] on your team doesn’t make you a Super Bowl team. … Last night Russell Wilson had a Little League quarterback stat line. … He’s no longer the same quarterback,” ESPN”s Ryan Clark said on “Get Up.”

"Putting [Russell Wilson] on your team doesn't make you a Super Bowl team. … Last night Russell Wilson had a Little League quarterback stat line. … He's no longer the same quarterback."



—@Realrclark25 pic.twitter.com/kCcuStUZaj — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 13, 2023

Whether it’s Mathis forgetting to do his job or questions at the quarterback position, nothing is going right in Denver. Lots of things need to change if they want a Rocky Mountain high.