Broncos Cornerback Faion Hicks Arrested On Gun Charges

Denver Broncos cornerback Faion Hicks was arrested over the weekend on multiple charges.

The 25-year-old Hicks faces three charges, the most serious involving a third-degree felony for carrying a concealed firearm.

THE BRONCOS FINISHED 5-12 LAST SEASON

According to Hallendale, Florida police, Hicks was pulled over after he went through a stop sign while driving last Saturday night. When officers began speaking with Hicks, they found that his driver’s license was also suspended. Upon a subsequent search of the vehicle, they then located a concealed firearm as well.

Hicks was eventually released on bond.

The Broncos drafted Hicks last season in the 7th round out of Wisconsin. He only played two games last year, with all of his snaps taking place on special teams.

Denver is looking to turn things around after a disappointing 5-12 record last year. They brought back their former head coach Vance Joseph – this time as a defensive coordinator, and hired Super Bowl winning coach Sean Payton to lead the team.

We’ll soon find out if Faion Hicks will be a part of the Broncos new era of football.