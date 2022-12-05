Brock Purdy Points Out Fact About Tom Brady, Makes People Feel Old

The San Francisco 49ers are on to their third starting quarterback of the season after injuries brought ends to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo’s campaigns. Now, Brock Purdy is under center, and he’s about to face off against the greatest to ever do it.

Purdy, the 2022 NFL Draft’s Mr. Irrelevant, has suddenly become extremely relevant as the Niners look to continue as Super Bowl hopefuls.

This weekend they’ll host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Purdy was asked how it feels to know he’ll go toe-to-toe with Brady, and his answer will make a lot of people feel like old geezers.

“Yeah, I think it’s cool,” Purdy said. “Dude’s been playing football longer than I’ve been alive. To have a first start against the GOAT, it’s going to be pretty cool.”

The former Iowa State Cyclone turns the big 2-3 a couple of days after Christmas. I don’t mean to flex my math skills, but this would mean that he was born in 1999.

Meanwhile, at that same time, Brady was gearing up for the 2000 NFL Draft in which the Patriots would select him in the 6th round, 199th overall.

So by the time Brock Purdy was even born, Tom Brady’s collegiate career at Michigan was practically in the rearview mirror.

Now they’re going to go head-head-head.

The Buccaneers are just 5-6 ahead of their Monday Night Football tilt with the New Orleans Saints. Meanwhile, the Niners are 8-4 and have won their last five.

That includes Sunday’s game against the Dolphins in which Purdy was called in to deputize for Jimmy G. Purdy went 25/37 for 210 and a pair of touchdowns.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle