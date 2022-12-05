49ers, Dolphins Expose Each Other’s Quarterbacks

SANTA CLARA — San Francisco and Miami came into Sunday with hopes that this could be a Super Bowl preview.

They walked away with severe questions about whether either has a quarterback capable to getting them to such lofty heights this year.

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was injured Sunday in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The continual injury history of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returned and the faultiness of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, particularly against good defenses, was exposed in what was supposed to be one of the most interesting matchups of NFL’s second half.

Garoppolo will miss the rest of the season with a broken foot.

While the 49ers/Dolphins walked away with a 33-17 victory, the larger issue is that neither of these teams looks like a serious threat to win a title even though each has certain qualities that should make it a contender.

That because most contenders over the past 20 years have come down to one immutable question: Is the quarterback good enough.

In Garoppolo’s case, his ability is worthy of debate, but his inability to stay healthy is beyond question. He just can’t stay upright. For the fifth time in seven years, Garoppolo suffered an injury that either forced him out of a game or forced him to miss significant practice time.

Garoppolo was knocked out with what looked like an ugly ankle injury when he was sandwiched by linebackers Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips in the first quarter. Garoppolo was able to walk off the field on his own and take a seat on the bench, but then was taken into the injury tent. At first he was termed questionable to return and then declared out.

49ers turn to rookie quarterback

That put rookie backup Brock “Mr. Irrelevant” Purdy into the role of quarterback of a team that has the defense to win a title and an offense of both promise and question marks … even when Garoppolo is out there.

While it would be a great Hollywood story – complete with the obvious “Mr. Irrelevant” title – to see Purdy go from last pick in the 2022 draft to Super Bowl champion, the reality is that the 49ers season depends on whether Garoppolo can return anytime soon.

The problem is that Garoppolo wasn’t able to overcome ankle injuries in 2020, costing him 10 games. Those injuries were part of what caused 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to decide that Garoppolo needed to be replaced, leading to the trade up in the 2021 draft for Trey Lance.

Aside from Sunday and 2020, Garoppolo missed time in 2016 when he was backing up Tom Brady in New England because of a shoulder injury, missed 13 games in 2018 with a knee injury, and had shoulder surgery this offseason (which ironically kept him with the 49ers to this point).

To say that Garoppolo is injury-prone is like saying that Kanye West has lost his mind. Some things are too obvious for words.

Miami Tua Tagovailoa committed four turnovers Sunday in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Rough day for Tua

As for Tagovailoa, his issue is more subtle, but was nonetheless on full display in the second quarter. It came on a a play that most people probably didn’t notice.

On a third-and-1 play, the 49ers should have been caught with 13-men on the field. The 49ers had too many men in the huddle on defense and realized the situation late in the play clock as they loaded for a short-yardage play. As the Dolphins came to the line, the 49ers defensive lineman sprinted off the field.

If this were an experienced, quick-thinking quarterback, the ball would have been snapped, the 49ers would have been called for too many men on the field and the drive would have continued one way or another. Instead, Tagovailoa lined up to call the play at the line and the Dolphins took an 8-yard sack, settling for a field goal.

The fact that Tagovailoa didn’t recognize it quickly enough is emblematic of how his biggest issue and the way that defenses attack him. The Dolphins have the kind of receiving corps that can put up points in a hurry and possible carry it a long way.

Tagovailoa finished with four turnovers.

The opening play of the game was a 75-yard touchdown to Trent Sherfield. It was Tagovailoa at his best as he dropped to throw quickly in rhythm and then let Sherfield use his speed. When you have Sherfield as the No. 3 option at wide receiver behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, you can be very scary.

The problem is that teams like the 49ers can take receivers away or make quarterbacks like Tagovailoa hesitate. When Tagovailoa hesitates or rethinks a play, he becomes far less effective. That showed up in the first half on several throws that were off-target (Tagovailoa was only 8 of 18 in the first half despite coming into the game completing nearly 70 percent of his passes) or led to two sacks.

In the third quarter, the situation got worse as Tagovailoa threw two interceptions (he came into the game with three on the season). The downside for the 49ers is that they were only able to cash in those turnovers for two field goals and didn’t get control of the game.

Then again, given their quarterback situation, the 49ers can’t get control of a game.

And neither can the Dolphins.