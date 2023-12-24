Brock Purdy Can’t Afford Christmas Gifts For Teammates Because He Lives In San Francisco

Some argue that Brock Purdy owes his MVP candidacy to Christian McCaffrey. One thing that isn’t up for debate, though: He certainly owes his running back for taking care of Christmas this year.

McCaffery played Santa Claus for the entire San Francisco 49ers offense this week — gifting each teammate a custom golf bag, a certificate for fitted golf clubs and a bottle of Celaya Tequila.

Usually, gift giving is the quarterback’s job. But Purdy’s budget is a little tight at the moment.

The 23-year-old is still on his rookie deal, a contract that pays him $870,000 in 2023 before jumping to $985,000 in 2024. That’s a lot of money for us normal folks. But it’s not much at all for an NFL quarterback — and certainly not one who lives in San Francisco.

According to the Council for Community and Economic Research’s Cost of Living Index, San Fran is the third-most expensive city in the United States. And when you account for California’s criminally high income tax rate, that $870,000 becomes around $473,000 in take-home pay.

In fact, Purdy famously revealed earlier this season that he still splits rent with a roommate and drives a rusty Toyota Sequoia.

So, yeah, 20-some sets of fitted golf clubs weren’t exactly in the budget this Christmas.

“Financially, I wouldn’t be able to cover that right now,” Purdy joked with reporters. “Shout-out to him. Everyone loved it. So, thank you, Christian.”

Good on McCaffrey for helping out his QB.

Now, Brock Purdy can give the Niners a gift of his own with a solid game against the Baltimore Ravens Monday night — a potential Super Bowl LVIII preview.

