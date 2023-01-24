HOCKEY TOUGH: NHL Player Rips His Tooth Out During Game

New York Islanders player Brock Nelson showed some serious grit Monday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

During the 5-2 loss, the veteran forward took an inadvertent stick to the mouth, but he didn’t wait for a dentist to fix the problem.

He got on the bench and just ripped the tooth out himself. Yes, you read that correctly. The 31-year-old NHL player pulled his tooth out during a game.

Brock Nelson D.M.D. 🦷 pic.twitter.com/fkMoTWiLGs — Isles on MSGSN (@IslesMSGN) January 24, 2023

Brock Nelson is one tough dude.

You can say a lot of things about hockey players. You can say they’re known for having a few screws loose, being a bit wild, enjoying a bit too much beer, perhaps always a bit too eager for a fight, but there’s one thing you’ll never be able to say about hockey players.

You’ll never be able to say they’re not the toughest dudes out there. Brock Nelson took a stick to the mouth and didn’t even hesitate to rip his own tooth out.

That’s a level of grit you simply don’t see in any of the other main sports in America.

Islanders forward Brock Nelson pulls his tooth out after he got hit in the mouth against the Maple Leafs. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/IslesMSGN/status/1617692059514675201)

LeBron James melts down if someone breathes on him too hard. The Lakers forward will literally talk about needing to learn to flop (lol) because he doesn’t like the officiating.

Meanwhile, Brock Nelson got his mouth jacked up and he didn’t spend one second melting down. He just opened his mouth and did a little tooth extraction.

For those of us who have teeth pulled, there’s generally a lot of pain killer that go into it. Not for Brock Nelson. He just did it himself, and that’s why NHL players are simply a different breed.

Islanders player Brock Nelson pulls his tooth out during a game. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/IslesMSGN/status/1617692059514675201)

Props to Nelson for reminding the world hockey players aren’t to be messed with. The country could use a little more grit like his.