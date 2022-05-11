Broadway Star Patti LuPone Unleashes F-Bomb Rant On Maskless Patron

Broadway star Patti LuPone played the role of mask police Monday night during her performance in hit musical “Company” and she put on quite a performance for the audience with f-bombs and a big lecture to a woman who wasn’t wearing a mask.

A patron in the audience recorded the two-time Tony Award winner going off on a wild tirade that was posted to social media.

“Put your mask over your nose, that’s why you’re in the theater,” the 73-year-old actress tells the maskless woman.

“That is the rule. If you don’t want to follow the rule, get the f–k out!” she added.

Listen to this crazy Broadway performer flip out over someone not wearing a mask correctly in the audience. These mask people are truly insane. pic.twitter.com/VDz6TCsOpS — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 11, 2022

But why is no one mentioning she bent down to pick up her drink and white cheddar cheez its before storming out pic.twitter.com/Oi6xSC6NX5 — Miles (he/him) (@MilesJosephson) May 11, 2022

LuPone wasn’t done just yet. She had more tirades where that came from.

“Who do you think you are? That you do not respect the people that are sitting around you!”

The maskless woman fired back, “I pay your salary!”

Oh boy, Patti wasn’t having that.

“Bulls–t! Chris Harper pays my salary!” the mask police officer responded, noting the producer of the musical.

As you would expect, Patti is quite the foul-mouthed mask police officer who hates Trump, appears on The View and seems to like where Biden and his team have America headed.