Videos by OutKick

Brittney Palmer is, once again, doing her best to generate some likes on Instagram.

Palmer, who is a major star in the UFC’s octagon girl lineup, has been on a tear this summer, and with July winding down, she doesn’t seem overly interested in slowing down.

The popular model is known for drawing eyeballs with just about everything she does, and her Instagram is definitely not an exception.

While she might like to paint, I think it’s safe to say Palmer’s real skill is going viral when she’s not busy working for Dana White.

Brittney Palmer goes viral with edgy Instagram post.

Well, Palmer took a break from beating the heat to declare she’s “resisting temptation” with a new viral Instagram post featuring a pair of photos.

Resisting temptation from what? That’s not entirely clear, but it also likely doesn’t matter much. The post is blowing up, which is her main focus.

Palmer is an Instagram favorite.

Brittney Palmer lighting up Instagram like it’s going out of style is certainly not a new thing. She’s been a star online for years.

The popular octagon girl has been a hit online pretty much from the moment she linked up with Dana White’s fighting organization.

Her time with the UFC has helped her platform explode, and she currently has north of a million followers on Instagram. Not too bad. Not too bad at all.

Brittney Palmer has been a star for a long time. She has more than one million Instagram followers. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Brittney Palmer still has a way to go before she catches Arianny Celeste’s 3.1 million followers, but she’s definitely still crushing it.

What does the rest of summer hold for Palmer? It’s tough to say, but there’s a high chance whatever she shares will continue to go viral. Does that include “resisting temptation” a bit more? We’ll have to wait and see.