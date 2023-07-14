Brittney Palmer Hits The Beach, Does Her Best ‘Baywatch’ Impression

Videos by OutKick

Brittney Palmer seemed to recently have herself a day at the beach.

The incredibly popular UFC octagon girl is known for going viral on Instagram on a regular basis. It’s kind of her thing.

With summer fully underway, she’s definitely not slowing down when it comes to her online content. These are the months where influencers make their money. They have to crank out as much content as possible.

Well, Palmer is definitely getting the job done.

Brittney Palmer hits the beach.

Palmer, who is also a fan favorite at OutKick, shared an Instagram post full of photos of herself rocking a red swimsuit while driving an ATV at the beach.

It seemed like she was doing her best “Baywatch” impression. She certainly made Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra and David Hasselhoff proud.

Palmer doesn’t disappoint on Instagram.

Once again, Brittney Palmer dropped down from the top rope with some new viral content for her followers.

Palmer is great at a lot of things. She’s the second most-popular UFC octagon girl behind only Arianny Celeste, has a successful painting career and also has 1.1 million Instagram followers.

She’s a star by any and all metrics. I also interviewed the UFC star roughly six years ago. Unbelievably chill person, which is always a bonus.

Brittney Palmer does her best “Baywatch” impression in latest viral Instagram post. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Now, it’s mid-July and she’s out here crushing Instagram with “Baywatch”-themed content. I believe this is what the kids mean when they talk about crushing the game.

There’s still plenty of summer left, and that means we’re definitely not nearly done with Palmer lighting up Instagram like it’s going out of style.

Brittney Palmer regularly drops viral content on Instagram. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

You can count on her dropping plenty more viral content in the coming months. That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank.