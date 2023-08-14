Brittney Palmer Crushes Bikini Season In Mexico

Videos by OutKick

Brittney Palmer is south of the border, and certainly seems to be enjoying herself.

Palmer, the second most popular woman in the UFC’s octagon girl lineup, has been pumping out viral content all summer long at an impressive rate.

The internet is a competitive place. There’s no time for days off in the content game. This is simply a fact, and Palmer knows it.

That’s why she’s never afraid to fire up Instagram, and that’s exactly what she did over the weekend.

Brittney Palmer is an incredibly popular UFC octagon girl. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

Brittney Palmer goes viral on Instagram with new bikini photos.

Palmer, who is a major fan favorite at OutKick, soaked up some sun in Cancun while rocking a purple bikini.

Classic Palmer content, and her fans seemed to agree because three Instagram photos immediately went viral. Winning!

She simply doesn’t know how to miss.

Palmer is on an impressive run.

As we all know, the summer is where Instagram models make their money. It’s the time to pump out as much content as possible.

They have to hit the beach, stack up photos and then release them across the rest of the year. It’s a simple strategy, but it works.

Brittney Palmer goes viral with new bikini photos from Mexico. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

When it comes to women who are popular online, there’s no question Brittney Palmer is in rarified air. She has 1.1 million followers, and uses her massive following to promote her painting business.

She’s an artist, a UFC octagon girl, knows how to drop some bikini content, and is a genuinely nice person. Brittney Palmer is truly crushing it…north and south of the border!

Brittney Palmer is a star online. She’s also an octagon girl for the UFC. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Everyone needs a vacation from time to time (check out my Vegas saga), and for Palmer, that means going to Mexico. Always create content when you can, and that’s exactly what she did. Her run is definitely not coming to an end.