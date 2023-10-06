Brittney Palmer Goes Viral With Edgy Instagram Video

Videos by OutKick

Brittney Palmer is continuing to light up the web like it’s going out of style.

Palmer has been on an impressive run lately dropping viral content seemingly at least one a week, and even recently teamed up with her close friend and fellow UFC octagon girl Arianny Celeste for a little bikini content.

What’s the biggest rule in the Instagram content game? You can’t slow down once the momentum starts rolling.

Cash in while you can, rack up likes and keep crushing it. Well, Palmer is taking that to heart.

Brittney Palmer continues to go viral online. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Brittney Palmer goes viral with new Instagram video.

The popular UFC octagon girl and Instagram model posted a short video of herself in an outfit that is bound to generate some attention, but it was the caption that will really raise some eyebrows.

“My unavailability just became my most attractive quality. Try again later,” Palmer wrote on the viral video.

Same, Brittney. Same. My unavailability is also my best quality.

Palmer’s not slowing down on Instagram.

It certainly feels like Palmer has been on a pretty notable run recently. Whether it’s teaming up with Celeste to rock Instagram with bikini photos or simply going viral with a video of her own, Brittney Palmer knows how to generate attention.

She has 1.1 million followers, and nobody gets that kind of following by playing it safe. You have to swing for the fences.

There are countless wannabe influencers. You have to stand out and make a name for yourself.

Brittney Palmer goes viral with edgy video. (Photo by Kevin Tachman/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

Being a UFC octagon girl certainly doesn’t hurt. It’s actually a huge boost for Palmer’s profile. She gets to be front and center all the time for the biggest fights of the year.

Then, she hops on Instagram, drops some viral content, generates huge likes and the rest is history. Rinse, wash and repeat.

Brittney Palmer is very popular on Instagram. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

There’s no doubt Palmer will continue her run for the foreseeable future, which is exactly what her 1.1 million followers are expecting.