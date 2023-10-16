Brittney Palmer Pushes Instagram’s Limits With Edgy Photo

Videos by OutKick

Brittney Palmer is escalating her recent content run on Instagram.

Palmer, who is an OutKick fan favorite, has been lighting up Instagram at an even higher rate than fans are usually used to seeing from her.

Summer ended weeks ago, but you wouldn’t know it, judging from the star UFC octagon girl’s page. It seems like she’s still enjoying life like it’s mid-July.

Cold weather is here in large parts of America, but she’s not sweating it.

Brittney Palmer is a popular UFC octagon girl and is going viral on a regular basis. She has a million Instagram followers. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Brittney Palmer goes viral with edgy post.

Palmer decided to fire up her phone over the weekend, open Instagram and drop another photo for her million followers.

She didn’t leave much to the imagination, and it was just the latest reminder she’s going scorched Earth on social media these days with no signs of slowing down.

As you’d expect, it didn’t take long at all for the post to generate thousands of likes and go viral.

Palmer continues to dominate Instagram.

If I’ve said it once, then I’ve said it a thousand times. Brittney Palmer has no interest in holding back online or slowing down.

Why would she? She’s a star in the UFC world, has a million followers on Instagram and regularly goes viral.

If there’s one thing we know in the content game, it’s that you have to keep the momentum high once you get it rolling.

There’s no time for days off or holding back. Nobody wants to just be a flash in the pan. Fortunately for Palmer, she has no problem going viral whenever she wants.

Brittney Palmer continues to go viral on Instagram. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Dana White has made a lot of smart business decisions. Adding her to the octagon girl lineup is right near the top of the list. Fall is here, but it certainly doesn’t seem like Palmer plans on bundling up online.