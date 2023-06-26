Brittney Palmer Wants To ‘Let The Paint Do The Talking’ While In A Bikini

Videos by OutKick

Brittney Palmer seemed to spill a little paint in a recent Instagram post.

The popular model and UFC octagon girl is one of the most famous women on Instagram, and regularly drops viral content for her 1.1 million followers.

Well, she did it again, and wrote she wants to “let the paint do the talking” while covered in paint rocking a bikini in a pair of new photos.

Brittney Palmer has many talents.

For those of you who don’t know, Brittney Palmer is well-known for many things. She’s a star for the UFC, is very popular on Instagram and is also a talented painter.

I interviewed her several years ago, and she made it clear her true passion above all else is painting. That was probably six or seven years ago.

Who knows if her priorities have changed since then, but there’s no doubt she still loves being an artist. That’s obvious after one glance at her social media.

The woman loves to paint and is damn good at it too.

Brittney Palmer is a big fan of painting. She’s well-known for her artistic abilities. She’s also very popular on Instagram. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

However, she’s also more than capable of firing up her Instagram app on her phone and cutting loose in a variety of different ways.

She doesn’t drop down from the top rope as often as some other women do, but make no mistake, when she decides to uncork a fastball, there’s not much that can be done to stop her.

Brittney Palmer often finds ways to go viral online. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

The UFC octagon girl lineup is loaded with talent, including fan favorite Arianny Celeste. Brittney Palmer is right there with the best of them, and she also has no problem generating attention on her own.

Sometimes, worlds collide and she combines painting with her bikini content. That’s what happened here, and just as she hoped, everyone seems to have noticed.