Brittney Palmer Celebrates Her Birthday At The Beach

Brittney Palmer definitely seemed to enjoy her birthday.

The Instagram sensation and UFC octagon girl turned 36 a few days ago, and she celebrated in exact way her fans would expect:

She hit the beach.

Not only did Palmer hit the beach, but she obviously wasn’t alone. You can’t celebrate your birthday alone. You need an entourage, and her close friend Arianny Celeste definitely wasn’t going to miss out on the action.

Brittney Palmer turns 36.

It’s almost hard to believe Brittney Palmer is only 36, and it has nothing to do with her appearance. It’s more about the fact she’s been around for seemingly forever in the internet era and really blew up thanks to the UFC.

Yet, she’s 36 and absolutely crushing the game. She’s the second most famous UFC octagon girl behind only Celeste, is far more famous than almost all the fighters and has a booming painting career outside of sports and Instagram.

Anyone who thought she’d slow down with time clearly had no idea what the hell they were talking about.

Palmer and a lot of people like to turn up for their birthday.

Personally, I’m not a huge birthday guy. I usually crack a couple beers, throw in a pizza and relax with a good movie. Nothing too fancy or expensive.

However, that’s definitely a minority opinion. Lots of people like to cut loose for their birthday, and if that’s your thing, get after it.

Why not? Life is short. If you want to hit the club and *responsibly* spend some money, have a blast. Palmer decided the beach was the place to be. It’s a lot cheaper than the club and who can say no to some sunshine?

Now, with another year under her belt, it should be interesting to see what Palmer does until her next birthday celebration.