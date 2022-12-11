Brittney Griner’s Wife Pushing For Paul Whelan’s Release From Russia

Now that her wife has been released, Cherelle Griner wants to get Paul Whelan out of Russia.

Cherelle is married to WNBA player Brittney Griner who was released last week after spending months in Russian custody.

The Biden administration’s decision to trade Griner for arms dealer Viktor Bout — known as the Merchant of Death — drew a lot of criticism.

“Americans deserve to know why Biden traded one of the most dangerous Russian arms dealers for Brittney Griner, while leaving behind military veteran Paul Whelan,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw wrote on Twitter last week. “America should be negotiating from a place of strength, not weakness.”

Cherrelle Griner took to Instagram to thank everyone involved in getting her wife back from Russia.

Cherelle Griner Gives Thanks, Wants Paul Whelan Brought Home

“Yesterday my heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts of MANY! I’m humbled by their hearts. To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some— is humanity in its purest form!” Cherelle wrote. “As BG and I start our journey to heal our minds, body, and spirits— I wanted to personally say thank you to some of the hands; seen and unseen, that helped make it possible for me to see my wife again!”

She then acknowledged everyone from the Biden administration and the WNBA to Rev. Al Sharpton, Gayle King, and Dawn Staley.

After all of those thanks. buried at the bottom is Griner’s call to arms to bring others — including ex-Marine Paul Whelan — back home.

“I appreciate each and every one of you! Let’s continue to use our hands, voices, platforms, and resources to bring Paul and all Americans home,” she wrote. “All families deserve to be whole!”

Whelan has been in Russian custody since 2018 and is currently serving 16 years in a penal colony on espionage charges.

He has continuously denied those charges.

