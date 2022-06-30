Brittney Griner’s Wife Calls on U.S. Government to ‘Move Swiftly’ in Getting WNBA Star Home

Brittney Griner’s wife has only communicated via letter with the WNBA star and has not heard Griner’s voice since February 17.

Cherelle Griner joined Al Sharpton on his radio show “Keepin’ It Real” on Wednesday, nearly five months after Brittney Griner was detained in Russia for allegedly carrying vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

On Wednesday, Cherelle Griner called on citizens to put “public pressure” on the White House to bring her wife home from Russia.

“That public pressure to let them know that Brittney matters,” Griner said Wednesday. “We’re never going to shut up about this until she’s back. We’re never going to allow them to take their precious time. Because every second that goes by, BG is struggling. She’s a human. She’s struggling. She’s there terrified. She’s there alone.”

BRITTNEY GRINER’S AGENT CALLS ON BIDEN, HARRIS TO ‘GET A DEAL DONE’ AFTER TRIAL DATE SET

“All around, this is just unacceptable. And I hate that she’s in the situation,” she continued. “My biggest thing is always justice. So, it’s gut-wrenching that I can’t give my wife justice. So, the only justice in this situation of her wrongfully being detained is for our government to execute this deal.”

“Stop talking about it. Stop all of the above. It just needs to be done. We need to apply as much public pressure on our government as possible to move swiftly.”

Cherelle Griner’s appearance comes two days after a Russian court scheduled the start of Griner’s trial for July 1 and ordered that the Phoenix Mercury center remains in custody for the duration of the trial.

BRITTNEY GRINER TRIAL DATE SET FOR JULY 1

Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, took to social media on Monday to implore the White House to “get a deal done” with Russia in order to safely return Griner to the U.S.

“Today’s hearing was administrative in nature and not on the merits,” Colas said in a tweet. “That said, the fact remains that the U.S. Government has determined that Brittney Griner is wrongfully detained and being used as a political pawn.”

“The negotiation for her immediate release regardless of the legal proceedings should remain a top priority and we expect [President Biden] and [Vice President Kamala Harris] to do everything in their power, right now, to get a deal done to bring her home.”