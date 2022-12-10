Brittney Griner Returns To America With A Completely Different Appearance

Brittney Griner returned to America with a different physical appearance, and the reason has now been revealed.

The WNBA player was swapped for infamous arms dealer Viktor Bout after originally being sentenced to nine years in Russian prison. Griner was recently transferred to IK-2, which is known for its horrific conditions.

Brittney Griner is back in America. She was traded for Viktor Bout. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

However, it was the weather that forced Griner to shave her famous dreadlocks and return to the United States looking like a completely different person.

“It’s very cold in there and every time she washed her hair she got cold and would get a chill,” Griner’s Russian attorney Maria Blagovolina told ESPN when explaining why Griner cut it.

Brittney Griner cut her hair while in a Russian prison. (Credit: Russian TV)

Brittney Griner is home.

While cutting your hair might not seem like a big deal, it does go to show the incredible harsh conditions Griner faced while in Russian custody. However, despite how bad things could have gotten, Griner got out relatively unscathed when it was all said and done.

“She had honestly no complaints. Things could have been much worse,” Blagovolina further explained to ESPN.

The fact Griner is an American and was ultimately going to return likely provided her some level of protection from the infamous brutality of the guards. Not even the Russians are dumb enough to torture someone that has to be returned in the near future.

It’s great to have Brittney Griner home, and she’s fortunate the situation didn’t get much worse. Now, Biden needs to get to work getting other Americans home. Don’t forget about Paul Whelan and everyone else around the world.