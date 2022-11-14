Brittany Mahomes Calls Out NFL Referees After Hit On Smith-Schuster

Everyone’s favorite NFL wife that you love to hate, Brittany Mahomes, took to Tweeted as fast as her Champagne-popping fingers could after a questionable on one of her husband’s teammates.

The Lady Mahomes is known for her propensity to criticize officials on Twitter, and this weekend was no different.

Patrick Mahomes targeted wideout Juju Smith-Schuster during the Chiefs’ Week 10 meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A moment after Smith-Schuster got his hands on the ball, Jags safety Andre Cisco absolutely obliterated him.

Looks like JuJu Smith-Schuster got knocked out.pic.twitter.com/3ycHIBOrlc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 13, 2022

Cisco was flagged for the hit, but the officials picked it up after a brief discussion.

He stayed in the game, however, the same can’t be said for Smith-Schuster. He entered concussion protocol immediately and didn’t return to the game.

Brittany Mahomes was not a fan of the officiating and took to social media.

As is the Brittany Mahomes way…

Alright we like hitting people in the head? — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) November 13, 2022

As if that wasn’t enough to voice her displeasure at the hit, Mrs. Mahomes also took the passive-aggressive route by liking a bunch of other tweets criticizing the lack of a call on Cisco.

The Jaguars’ safety also threw a similarly brutal hit on Marquez Valdez-Scantling on the same drive.

The hits on Smith-Schuster and Valdez-Scantling (bad day to be a Chiefs receiver with a hyphenated last name) weren’t the end of the Mahomes’ Andre Cisco problems.

Cisco intercepts Mahomes pic.twitter.com/Xv79IExLkE — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) November 13, 2022

Nonetheless, the Chiefs got the last laugh by winning the game 27-17.

