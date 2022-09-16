Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Takes Aim At The Refs With Unnecessary Tweet

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany is already in midseason form.

Brittany is known for being one of the most vocal WAGs in the NFL, and she’s 50% of

“the tag team of insufferabilty” with Mahomes’ brother Jackson, as coined by Pat McAfee.

Brittany Mahomes criticized the refs during Chiefs/Chargers game. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Well, she wasted no time before taking aim at the refs Thursday night during a 27-24 win for the Chiefs over the Chargers.

She was apparently upset with Mahomes getting hit low by Joey Bosa after offensive lineman Andrew Wylie was flagged for pulling him into the QB.

That play led to Brittany, who hasn’t officiated an NFL game at any point in her life, to weigh in on QBs being able to get hit “like that now.”

Guess we can hit QBs like that now — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) September 16, 2022

Brittany Mahomes has a long history of being a distraction.

Anyone who follows the NFL knows Jackson and Brittany Mahomes are absolutely brutal to deal with. Patrick Mahomes is a hall of famer, but his family is on a different level.

Calling out the refs on Twitter is among the tamer things Brittany has ever done to cause a sideshow.

After a game last season, she sprayed random fans with champagne as if that was her right just because she’s married to the starting QB of the Chiefs.

Hopefully there were no kids in the crowd tonight. Wouldn’t want anyone to have to go to jail tonight pic.twitter.com/ggcJN6Vxfl — Quigs (@BigSeanQ_) January 24, 2022

Instead of apologizing, she later attempted to play the victim card and claimed people are just out to get her.

I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week. — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) January 25, 2022

Now, she’s publicly ripping NFL refs. If her husband did that, he’d get fined. Doesn’t apply to Brittany Mahomes.

As far as she’s concerned, there’s probably no social norms or rules that apply to her. She just does what she wants. If she gets called out, she immediately slings the victim card.

Brittany Mahomes rips the refs during Chargers/Chiefs matchup. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

It’s week two, folks. Week two, and Chiefs fans are already dealing with this. Best of luck the rest of the season. You’re going to need it.