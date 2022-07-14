Britney Spears Was Stuck On An L.A. Freeway After Running Out Of Gas

Don’t ever accuse Britney Spears, recent content machine that she is, of being all gas, no brakes. The singer turned part-time nudist (on Instagram, of course) recently found herself stuck on a busy Los Angeles freeway after running out of gas.

Spears hit empty Tuesday evening around 10 pm and per a report from TMZ, her white Mercedes was stuck, blocking the third lane southbound on the highly-traveled 101. Police were called to the scene and saw Spears sitting in the passenger seat of another driver’s car once they arrived.

TMZ’s report went on to state: “…Britney informed officers she ran out of gas while driving, and her car quit in the middle of the freeway (damn foreign cars!).