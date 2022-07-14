Britney Spears Was Stuck On An L.A. Freeway After Running Out Of Gas

Don’t ever accuse Britney Spears, recent content machine that she is, of being all gas, no brakes. The singer turned part-time nudist (on Instagram, of course) recently found herself stuck on a busy Los Angeles freeway after running out of gas.

Spears hit empty Tuesday evening around 10 pm and per a report from TMZ, her white Mercedes was stuck, blocking the third lane southbound on the highly-traveled 101. Police were called to the scene and saw Spears sitting in the passenger seat of another driver’s car once they arrived.

TMZ’s report went on to state: “…Britney informed officers she ran out of gas while driving, and her car quit in the middle of the freeway (damn foreign cars!).

Once the California Highway Patrol got traffic stopped, an officer got in the driver’s seat of Britney’s Mercedes to steer while she sat in the passenger’s seat and the vehicle was pushed to safety.”The unintended pitstop didn’t keep Spears from cranking out more steamy IG content once she was off the highway. Spears appeared to be not only out of fuel, but also a swimsuit.

 

I know what you’re thinking – aside from suddenly being in the mood for a swim – how the hell does someone run out of gas in this day and age? I’m going to go out on a limb and assume Spears’ white Mercedes relays plenty of audio and visual alerts when it’s time hit the nearest Exxon Mobil station.*Side note, I’ve had to ask my wife this very question more times than either one of us would like to admit.

My guess: maybe even Spears can’t afford the sky-high California gas prices – $60 million net worth be damned!

The good news is, Spears and her Benz are both now safe, affording her plenty of time to pump out more content.

 

