Britney Spears Fires Back At Kevin Federline Over Claims Their Kids Are Avoiding Her

Britney Spears’ sons have avoided the singer for months, according to their dad, Kevin Federline.

Federline told The Daily Mail on Friday that their sons — Preston, 16 and Jayden, 15 — elected not to attend their mother’s wedding to Sam Asghari this spring because they were embarrassed by her revealing Instagram posts.

On Saturday, Spears shared her response her ex-husband’s interview on her Instagram story.

“It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children … As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone … It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything … Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad’ … I’m sharing this because I can … Have a good day folks!!!”

Image courtesy of Britney Spears Instagram story.

Asghari shared a statement to his Instagram story, as well.

Image courtesy of Sam Asghari’s Instagram story.

“To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt which is quite modest these days. All other posts were implied nudity [which] can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap,” he wrote. “There is no validity to [Kevin’s] statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly.”

Spears followed her statement with an Instagram post.

“I’m not surprised that just as my family did their share of interviews, they will too,” she wrote in the two-part statement. “I’m not surprised at all with their behavior and their approach to what I’ve had to deal with …”

Spears and Federline were married from 2004 and 2006. Their relationship was chronicled in a reality show called “Britney and Kevin Chaotic.”

Spears and Asghari married June 9.

